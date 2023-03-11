STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Young talent from across the Ohio Valley made their way to the stage to show off their artistic flair to be part of this year’s Valley’s Got Talent Kids Edition.

The Valley’s Got Talent competition has gone on for almost a decade with the age category being 10 to 23 years old.

Last year, Director Bobbyjon Bauman noticed the interest in younger kids and created a new competition for those 8 to 13 years old and they decided to continue this year.

”We did it last year. We had a nice little start and this year the response has just been overwhelming. We’re going to have around thirty kids who are going to try out today and we’ll have about twenty in the competition and so we’re very excited.” Bobbyjon Bauman – Director, Sycamore Youth Center

Kids from around and near Steubenville will dance, play, and sing to move on to compete for the $500 cash prize, but Mayelee says performing is more than just winning.

”I like singing because it can be expressed in so many different ways and I like to do the happy ways because, you know, there are people out there who have bad days and so, I feel like singing – people can connect more with song and emotions.” Mayelee Rawson – (13) Toronto, Ohio

Which is the whole purpose of how Valley’s Got Talent began.

”Just looking to give kids something positive to do, positive to shoot for and you know hopefully to uplift their hearts and others to God. We’re a Christian based organization so, it’s just been a blessing I guess to be part of trying to get a tsunami of positivity for youth here in the local community.” Bobbyjon Bauman – Director, Sycamore Youth Center

Kids like Mayelee and another performer Ben who use song and talent to uplift the spirits of others while shaking their own nerves out to do so are what make this event so special.

”I think just the fact that people are doing this and people are coming is a great sign of how much the people enjoy this but just that the community is involved.” Benedict Gan – (13) Steubenville, Ohio

Participants who make it through these auditions will go on to perform at Valley’s Got Talent Kids Edition to win the overall prize on March 24th at 7pm at the Sycamore Youth Center.