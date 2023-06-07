Washington D.C. (WTRF) – Thousands of people in southern Ukraine are at risk from rising floodwaters after an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant and dam on Tuesday.

At the moment we don’t know who is responsible, with both Russia and Ukraine blaming one another. The dam sits in Russian-controlled territory, and provides water for agriculture, drinking and cooling reservoirs for a nuclear power plant.

We spoke with Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance, who says that we need to be very careful as this war continues to escalate.

“This is what it looks like when a tit for tat escalates into a much broader conflict, and that’s really my concern here is that what is right now a regional war threatens to become a continental-wide war that could draw the United States in, get a lot of Americans killed, and really cause a calamitous situation for the entire world.” SEN. JD VANCE (R-Ohio)

Vance has been a critic of continued military funding for Ukraine, saying that our support is what has allowed them to fight in such a way to escalate the war.

He says that at this stage we need to be pushing Ukraine to enter peace talks with Russia, or this war will only lead to more death and destruction on an even wider scale.