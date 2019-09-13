Vaping linked to lung disease? Ohio investigating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is confirming 380 probable cases of lung disease associated with vaping in 36 states across the U.S. and the Virgin Islands.

Ohio Department of Health is now reporting three confirmed cases of pulmonary illness linked to vaping and is currently investigating 11 more reports of possible vaping related illness.

The ages in the three confirmed cases range from 18 to 26 in Lucas, Richland and Union counties.

While the Department of Health investigates the 11 other cases, officials are urging smokers to put the vapes away and ask healthcare providers to report any suspected cases of pulmonary illness where patients have a vaping history.

If you do currently vape, unfortunately most of those products have nicotine in them, so, it may be difficult to quit, so, you should talk to your doctor about smoking sensation, which will be the same way just because it’s nicotine and it still has the same addictive properties as tobacco. Dr. Stacy Meeks of the Morristown Family Medicine

Health Officials say they’re seeing increased popularity of vaping among teens.