OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo took some time out during tonight’s Commission meeting to praise our local first responders.

Last Friday, within the span of 90 minutes, they received 10 emergency calls. Vargo said that’s the most he’s seen in such a short period of time in recent memory. All three of Wheeling’s squads were out, with Bethlehem squads assisting, and Vargo said the dispatchers did a fantastic job.

The entire day was a busy one, with 29 EMS calls on Friday.

Officials say the system worked perfectly, but they do notice the call volumes increasing. On Sunday, they say they had 22 calls.