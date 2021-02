JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The driver of one vehicle is lucky to not have suffered any life-threatening injuries after crashing into a snow plow yesterday.

The crash was reported on the ODOT Eastern Ohio Twitter feed.

Thankfully, no life-threatening injuries when a vehicle crashed into one of our plows on SR 646 in Jefferson County. While the crash is still under investigation, it’s a good reminder to slow down, adjust your driving to the conditions, and give our crews room to work. pic.twitter.com/ptTKCm1oDz — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) February 5, 2021

The crash happened on State Route 646 in Jefferson County

ODOT reminds drivers to slow down, drive appropriately for weather and road conditions and allow space for crews to work.