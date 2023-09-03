OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Lorri Grisell State Farm is hosting a charity event for Helping Heroes on Thursday, September 7, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event is at the State Farm Office in Bethlehem.

There will be food trucks and a mobile barber offering veterans free haircuts.

The cost of the cuts is completely free to veterans and is sponsored by Lorri Grisell State Farm.

Items will be collected to donate to the Helping Heroes Foundation, and anyone who brings a donation will receive a gift certificate for The Wood Fire Pizza truck.

Items needed for donation include Canned foods and monetary donations.