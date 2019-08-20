UPDATE: Victim dies from Wheeling Island shooting, search for suspect continues

UPDATE (8/19/19 9:30 PM) — Officials have confirmed that the victim from the Wheeling Island shooting has died.

The victim is identified as Joseph Edward Harrison, 25, from Cleveland, Ohio.

9:30 p.m. shooting Update:



The victim in this afternoons Wheeling Island shooting has died. Joseph Edward Harrison, 25 of Cleveland was shot multiple times on Delaware St. around 4:15 p.m. WPD is still actively investigating this homicide & will release more info when available — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) August 20, 2019

The suspect shot Harrison multiple times on Delaware Street around 4:15 p.m. Monday before fleeing on foot towards the back channel of the Ohio River.

Wheeling Police is investigating the homicide and will provide an update as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call authorities at 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.

UPDATE (8/19/19 5:05 PM) — Authorities are reporting that one black male was shot multiple times.

The victim is currently non-responsive with serious injuries and has been transported to Wheeling Hospital by the Wheeling Fire Department.

Views of the crime scene. We’re working to learn more https://t.co/r0BcjqDkDk pic.twitter.com/zxwftZz4uL — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) August 19, 2019

The suspect is currently on the run and details are limited at this time.

The suspect is being described as a male wearing a black shirt and was last seen running towards the back channel of the Ohio River.

The shooting was reported around 4:16 p.m. and first responders remain on the scene.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl is reporting a shooting on Delaware Street near Gumbys on Wheeling Island.

Authorities can confirm that one person is injured with a gunshot wound.

First responders are currently on the scene.

