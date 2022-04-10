McMechen, W, Va. (WTRF) – The event took place at Bishop Donahue Memorial High School. VCW Owner Wes Fetty said it was a chance for the Valley to see a form of entertainment that it hadn’t seen in a while.

“You go in not expecting what’s going to happen but it emotionally drives you into it with the characters into the story and that’s what professional wrestling is for everybody. We try to build off emotion and get the kids into it and get the families involved where they can boo and cheer their favorites and its just telling a story. It’s what we do,” Fetty said.

Fetty was pleased and surprised by the amount of fans who showed up at Bishop Donahue.