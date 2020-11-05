VIDEO: Bob Huggins says squad is “getting better” as season opener draws closer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine responded to why he believes Donald Trump won Ohio by such a large margin for a second time.

"I think that people voted for Donald Trump, they may not like his tweets or other things, but in the end, they felt he had their back," DeWine said. "They felt that he would do battle for them. That he was a fighter. My experience in a few decades in Ohio politics has been that Ohioans like a fighter and it doesn't matter whether it's been Democrat or Republican many times."