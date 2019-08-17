VIDEO: Family finds frog in grocery store salad mix

WISCONSIN (CNN) — A live frog is not something you would ever imagine finding while unpacking groceries.

But that is what one family found in a Simple Truth Salad container they picked up from a Pick’n Save in Wisconsin.

The family said they wanted to return the container of organic salad with the frog inside but it escaped from the container overnight.

They let the frog go. But went back to the store to show the clerk what happened.

They were given a refund but Karlie Allen was hoping for answers.

“One, how the heck how did that get in there and two, that is absolutely disgusting!” Allen said. “I just want to know how somebody didn’t notice it or how it even managed to get through the packaging process alive.”

Simple Truth apologized to Allen in a direct message on Twitter.

“We are so sorry that the Simple Truth product had a live frog inside of the carton.”

Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., Pick ‘n Save’s parent company, responded to a media inquiry with the following statement: