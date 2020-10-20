VIDEO: Gerad Parker discusses offensive work ahead of Texas Tech clash

WHEELING, W.VA. – The City of Wheeling is seeking qualified candidates for a number of vacancies and will be conducting civil service testing on multiple dates to fill those positions.

Human Resources Director David Hacker explained that a detailed list of the open positions with job descriptions and qualifications can be viewed by visiting the City’s website at https://www.wheelingwv.gov/departments/HumanResources. He noted all of the positions are full time with benefits and retirement.