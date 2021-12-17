VIDEO: Neal Brown previews Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Moundsville, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of 1 death of a Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. Today, we received notification that we lost an 86-year-old female who was hospitalized at the time of her passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this Marshall County resident associated to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of this lady during this difficult time.