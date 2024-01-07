BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – After having an open position for Village Administrator for nearly three years, Frank Shaffer has officially filled the seat that was once held by Mike Wallace.

Shaffer is a Bellaire native and a township trustee in Pultney and was appointed by Mayor Ed Marling at Thursday evening’s Bellaire City Council Meeting.

He says he is looking forward to having this position filled.

”They’ve needed some help for a little while. Somebody had talked to me, and said they felt that I would make a good village administrator, or I could give them a lot of help. Basically, when there’s something needed, I try to jump in and help and that’s my normal status. That’s my normal position with this.” Frank Shaffer – Bellaire Village Administrator

Shaffer will oversee several department operations throughout the Village.