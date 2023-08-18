BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Some good news for the residents of Beech Bottom.

Officials held a groundbreaking Friday to celebrate the beginning of the Storm Sewer Replacement Project.

The current storm sewer system is 100 years old and deteriorating in several places, which has been plaguing the Village of Beech Bottom with sink holes since 1987.

“It’s going to be a six-foot diameter pipe that’s plastic. So hopefully it never deteriorates, is going to be a big project, but it’ll be well worth it.” Becky Uhlly | Mayor, Beech Bottom

“This is going to lay the foundation for the Beech Bottom to grow. Like I mentioned earlier, some of the most marketable property in the entire state of West Virginia lies just south of here. Beech Bottom has a tremendous opportunity to keep moving forward.” A.J. Thomas | President, Brooke County Commission

The total cost to replace the current storm sewer system is just over $4 million.

The new pipe for the project is expected to get to Beech Bottom by October of this year, and the project will take around four months to complete.