Volunteers hand out Christmas meals at St. Luke’s

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For many, Christmas day is filled with gathering around the table and enjoying ham, cookies, and eggnog with family. But some are spending their Christmas day a little different this year by making new traditions.

Christmas in the Ohio Valley is proving to be a long-standing tradition of helping those in need, and that’s exactly what one group of people has been doing for 28 years.

At St. Luke’s church Wednesday, volunteers helped to feed hungry bellies with warm food. Although they may be working on Christmas, they say they’re more than happy to do it.

“It’s the best thing I do every year,” said Rick Dougherty, head of volunteers at St. Luke’s. “I just love doing it. Love the people. Getting a chance to give back being from the island, I still have an attachment to that. And it’s just really cool.”

Some came to be around their church family. For other Christmas wasn’t so easy in years past, so they’re celebrating by being with the community.

“I’m a cancer survivor,” said Larry Bloomfield of Wheeling. “This is the first year I’ve been cancer free for a while. I just wanted to get out and be with some people.”

They served turkey, dressing, perogies, and of course ham. Everyone had their own favorite part of the meal, but volunteers tell me their favorite part is.

“Serving it,” said Dougherty. “It really is. Just being able to be here.”

Meanwhile, Danielle Dougherty has volunteered at this free community lunch for the past few years now. “Just serving people and getting to see the look on their face when they get all the stuff we’re giving them,” she said. “It’s just makes me feel good.”

She says it’s events like these that help to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

“It’s just relieving that you think about a bunch of people that don’t get things,” Danielle reflected. “And now you know that there’s more people do because you helped them and you’re the one that gets to be that kind of person in their lives.”