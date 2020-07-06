Board votes to change the name of Stonewall Jackson middle school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Board of Education has voted 5-0 to change the name of Stonewall Jackson middle school.
The vote was unanimous by a 5-0 margin. What the name of the school will be changed to has not been released yet.
Some in the Charleston area believe the name is offensive because of Stonewall Jackson’s past of owning slaves.
Protesters are standing outside asking for the name to be changed this evening.
Dozens of people outside of the Kanawha County Board of Education in support of the name change.