7News is your Local Election Headquarters and it certainly was this week as we waited for the outcome of the midterm elections.

Voters wanted to make their voices heard, and turnout numbers were high. About 47% of eligible voters across the country cast a ballot. The Ohio Valley itself also had a higher-than-average voter turnout.

Four buildings are a total loss after a devastating fire in New Martinsville.

Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire

In them were Riggenbach Tile and Carpet store and warehouses and a dentist’s office. No one was injured and crews don’t know what started the fire.

The Wheeling Fire Department is welcoming a new method of investigation.

Wheeling Fire introduces first canine to the force

Meet Indy! She’s the department’s first accelerant detection canine. The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois can detect accelerants used in fires that will help in investigations. Indy is one of only two canines in all of West Virginia trained for this skill.

Veterans Day was this week and while there were many ceremonies honoring them in the Ohio Valley, a young man from California traveled here with the same mission.

WHEELING

“Veterans Flags & Flowers” founder decorates West Virginia graves

Preston Sharp began a campaign when he was 10-years-old to place flags on the graves of veterans. He’s now 17 and marked off his 47th state this week, visiting Wheeling’s Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

It’s officially the holiday season in the Ohio Valley because Festival of Lights at Oglebay is underway!

Oglebay Festival of Lights is now underway!

The tradition started with Santa illuminating the park. While all your favorite lights are back, there are some new surprises like “Reflections on Schenk Lake”. Festival of Lights continues until January 8th.

For the latest headlines anytime, be sure to stay with 7News.