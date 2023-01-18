JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Energy Harbor Generation, LLC has announced its intention to close operations at its W.H. Sammis Power Plant in Stratton, OH.

A mass layoff is expected, and officials say they will begin no earlier than March 14th. This will result in the closure of the entire facility and the elimination of all jobs at that location; 140 jobs in total.

The closure of the Sammis facility will take place between March 14th, 2023 and July 15th, 2023. the job terminations will begin sometime between March 14th and April 14th. Following those dates, additional terminations will take place as part of the phased layoff.

Once the phase down concludes, the entire facility will be closed.

This announcement comes from a notice under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.