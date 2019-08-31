Walmart recycling event offers gift cards for used car seats

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WTRF) — September marks National Baby Safety Month and Walmart is hoping to make a splash.

With almost 4,000 participating stores, Walmart will launch the nation’s largest car seat event Sept. 16-30.

Customers who donate an used car seat to Walmart between those dates will receive a $30 gift card that can be used on their baby.

The gift card is valid in-store or online.

All car seats donated to Walmart will be recycled through TerraCycle with no components touching a landfill.

Participating stores in the area include the Triadelphia, St. Clairsville, Steubenville, Moundsville and Weirton Supercenters.