The traditional yule log could smell a lot like a famous bucket of fried chicken.
Not exactly the evergreen scent of your childhood.
The KFC fire log mixes the aromas of 11 herbs and spices to permeate through your home.
It’s back by popular demand at Walmart.com
Last year — the unique holiday log sold out in just a few hours.
Spread some unconventional cheer with a bucket of extra crispy KFC next to your extra crispy fire.
- Traffic stop leads to carrying concealed weapons charge
- Walmart selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelog
- City of Wheeling seeks funding for environmental assessment/cleanup of possible public safety building site
- Customer punched over taking too long at register in Florida Walmart
- Gov. Justice orders all US, State Flags to be flown at half-staff