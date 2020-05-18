Warm weather has Ohio Valley set on summer: Will your plans be changing due to the pandemic?

With Memorial Day just over a week away, 7NEWS reporter Stephanie Grindley asked some Wheelingites​ if their plans have changed due to the pandemic.

WHEELING, W.VA. — It’s the warmest day we’ve had so far this spring and many are stretching their legs from​ quarantine and soaking up the sun.​

Summer gatherings throughout the Ohio Valley are now up in the air, with many big events already cancelled.​ So, what will kicking-off the summer look like now?​

As of right now, we have no plans. But, hopefully we can do something. Gianna, Downtown Wheeling

With more warm days in store, recreation like fishing, walking, and biking have filled downtown Wheeling… a break from the norm.​

I’ve been watching a lot of Netflix at home, and trying to enjoy the outdoors on a nice day. Gianna, Downtown Wheeling

​But for some, the pandemic hasn’t budge plans even an inch.​

Probably go fishing (And why is that?) Because that’s what I usually do in the summertime. Bill, Heritage Port

(With a lot of stuff closed this summer, is it going to change your summer plans?)​ NO! We already have plans in July to go camping. Jim and Skyler, Heritage Port

​But, many are holding out hope that this summer’s heat will melt spring’s gloom. ​

​This corona thing. I’m ready for it to be over with; get done with this and get back to normal. Jim

For now, I guess we’re going to be doing this (fishing) for the rest of the summer. Gianna

For Jim and Skyler, on a beautiful Sunday they celebrated a family birthday at Heritage Port; an event, they say, takes priority over any holiday.​

​It’s just wonderful to come outside and enjoy family time and having fun.​ It’s just the one main part about it. Skyler

Once life starts heading back to normal we may come out of this appreciating the little things; hugging that friend a little tighter or enjoying those family cookouts a little more.