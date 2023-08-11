OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Warwood Lions Club’s annual community festival kicked off Friday at Warwood’s Garden Park at 5PM.

There was live music, food, games, a 50/50 raffle, face painting, tractor rides, a dunk tank and much more.

And the best part? Admission is completely free!

“This year, we had 5, 6 new vendors. It’s growing, it’s growing. This is a Friday and Saturday event, and we work all year to put it on but it’s only two nights long. It’s for the community mostly. You know, like end of the summer community. We’re not here to make money, but it does help some of our things we plan for the year like for diabetes, classes, and stuff like that, yes.” Chuck Lee – Acting President, Warwood Lions Club

If you missed out on the fun Friday, no worries! The festivities will continue Saturday at Garden Park at 5 p.m.