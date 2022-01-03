Washington Avenue Bridge closes for repairs

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) The first thing officials want us to know is that they’re prepared to deal with this and it’s small step to prevent a longer closure of the bridge in the future.

The Washington Avenue Bridge is at imminent risk of some shifting.

These repairs that just started will provide additional time until the bridge can be fully replaced.

The areas to be improved are where the bridge comes in contact with the piers.

“There’s been some rusting and corrosion. Those areas will be repaired so that the superstructure, the bridge, will remain intact. The issues with that bridge has never been that it will collapse. It was that it would drop.” Bob Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Some alternative routes people can take would be to go through Elm Grove or Woodsdale if they need to get to the area.

City officials say they spoke to the people affected which includes area businesses.

Officials say they’re trying to get the work done as fast as they can so businesses aren’t affected for long.

“Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling University, the businesses in the area, some of the residential structures, so anyway the best that we can do is just to ensure that the contractor moves as quickly as they possibly can.” Bob Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Now the Wheeling Fire Department says this won’t be a big change for them as they have already adjusted since the reduced weight limit on the bridge was implemented some time ago.

“Basically what we’re doing is bringing an apparatus from the opposite side in from the Interstate 70 side of Washington Avenue. We’re still sending the trucks that originally responded. They’re going to have to make the circle around National Road.” Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling City Fire Department

Officials are estimating this project to last about a month.

Herron says they’ll be providing an update to the community in about a week.

