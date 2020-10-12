WATCH: 11-year-old in custody after leading police pursuit across Baton Rouge in stolen school bus

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD)- An 11-year-old child was taken into custody Sunday Oct. 11 after allegedly taking a school bus out for a joy ride, then crashing.

BRPD Spokesman L’Jean McKneely said the child drove the bus for nearly 45 minutes across Baton Rouge during the pursuit.

The child-suspect eventually crashed the bus in front of a home off of Greenwell Springs.

“It was just unbelievable to see something like that,” Homeowner Libby Smith said.

Smith said she was in Disbelief when she saw police arrest the boy in her front yard.

“You just don’t think of a 10-year-old boy driving a bus and being in control of a big bus like that,” Smith said.

McKnealy said the 11-year-old told officers he did it “just to do it.”

The child in custody is being charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, three charges of aggravated damage to property and aggravated assault.

It’s still unclear how the child got a hold of the keys.

The 11-year-old boy took the school bus from Progress Head Start Elementary.









