WATCH: 151st annual Ripley 4th of July Celebration

Countdown to the 4th of July

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—The “USA’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” is back in the town of Ripley, a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s.

13 News dedicated this year’s broadcast to the memory of our beloved News Director, Rod Jackson.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Our Man, Uncle Sam,” and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade.

“We are so honored to have him lead the state’s largest parade,” Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader said. “He is a proud West Virginian who is truly an American hero.”

Ripley is continuing its tradition of celebrating Independence Day with its 151st Independence Celebration Parade. (Photos Courtesy: The Town of Ripley)

Join the whole 13 News crew as we celebrate the 151st annual Ripley parade on America’s Independence Day!

Here’s a lineup of Ripley’s events:

Tuesday, June 29 : Charleston Metro Band concert at 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse.

: Charleston Metro Band concert at 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Wednesday, June 30 : Bluegrass music will be featured at 7 p.m with performances by The Sheppard Brothers, Tracy Miller, and The Putnam Family with The Cossin Brothers.

: Bluegrass music will be featured at 7 p.m with performances by The Sheppard Brothers, Tracy Miller, and The Putnam Family with The Cossin Brothers. Thursday, July 1 : Adam D. Tucker brings his Tim McGraw Tribute Show to the Constellium Stage at 8 p.m. Rimshot opens at 6:30 p.m.

: Adam D. Tucker brings his Tim McGraw Tribute Show to the Constellium Stage at 8 p.m. Rimshot opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 2 : Line dancing at 2 p.m. Ultra Sound concert at 4 p.m. Rockland Road concert at 6 p.m. Dave & Daphne concert at 8 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

: Saturday, July 3: Ripley’s 151st 4th of July Parade starts at 12 p.m. Little Patriots Hour at 9 a.m. opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Firecracker 2-Miler race at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 4: Rhett Walker concert at 8 p.m.

For more information, including the pet parade, Patriots on Wheels parade, apple pie contest and watermelon eating contest, visit the official Ripley 4th of July website.

We will stream the celebration LIVE right her on our website on July 3!