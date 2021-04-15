WATCH: Army officer seen on video threatening Black man, saying he’s “in the wrong neighborhood”, Charges lodged

Columbia, South Carolina — An Army non-commissioned officer seen in a viral video accosting and shoving a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been charged with third-degree assault. Jonathan Pentland, 42, was charged Wednesday and listed as detained in the Richland County jail and issued a personal recognizance bond, according to online jail records.

Warning: Graphic Language

Dozens of protesters showed up at Pentland’s home Wednesday, reports CBS Columbia, South Carolina affiliate WLTX-TV.

The demonstrators were from across the state, the station says.

Jasmine James, who lives in the neighborhood, told WLTX she “came out today as I wanted to make my voice heard, so people know this is not OK. We are simply trying to exist and be a part of America like everyone else.”

“We can no longer stand by and let it happen,” she added.

According to WLTX, Richland County deputies said they were called to the neighborhood shortly after 8 p.m. and transported the family from the home to another location. They also closed the neighborhood to anyone who doesn’t live there.

The video, posted Monday by a woman on Facebook and shared thousands of times, shows a man, identified as Pentland, demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood and using obscenities before threatening him with physical violence.

“You’re in the wrong neighborhood,” Pentland, standing on the sidewalk, can be heard saying to the other man before using an expletive. “I ain’t playing with you. … I’m about to show you what I can do.”

According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the video, the incident happened in a subdivision of The Summit, which has a Columbia address but is technically outside the city’s limits. The video doesn’t show what started the conflict.

The recording begins with Pentland, a U.S. Army sergeant first class, asking a Black man what he’s doing in the area. The Black man says he was simply walking and not bothering anyone.

Throughout the three-minute video, Pentland continuously demands that the other man leave the neighborhood, getting in his face and, at one point, pushing the man, who almost falls to the ground.

