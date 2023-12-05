Police in Missouri released footage of an “unusual” incident that unfolded on Thanksgiving when a pickup truck tried hauling a 70-foot mobile home along a highway in Excelsior Springs.

The bizarre chase was caught on police dash camera, as seen here. Excelsior Springs Police Sgt Kyle Craven said police saw a truck hauling a “big ol’ house” and suspected the driver of being under the influence.

The driver attempted to evade police, but according to the sergeant’s whimsical audio commentary, “he jacked up his truck and jacked up the trailer. And then we took him to jail, like Excelsior does. Woo-ee.”