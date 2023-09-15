A person was arrested for driving under the influence while riding horseback, prompting an officer to guide the horse home from a patrol car, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Merced said on September 10.

Footage taken in the Merced area shows Officer Brackett leading the horse back home while driving slowly in his patrol car.

According to the CHP, the rider was spotted with an open container of alcohol “and it became evident” that they were “impaired by alcohol.”

“In a display of true compassion, Officer Brackett also ensured the safe return of the horse to its origin after the arrest,” CHP Merced wrote on Instagram. “This incident serves as a reminder that impaired riding, even on a horse, poses risks to both the rider and others on the road.”