COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse to protest Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The protest began shortly before Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the Heartbeat Bill is now the law in the state. The Heartbeat Bill bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into the pregnancy.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed the decision and what it means for Ohio.
A crowd gathered around 6:00 p.m. and is currently marching through downtown Columbus. NBC4 reporters Anna Hoffman and Eric Halperin are on the scene providing live updates of the protest.