WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Yesterday, Gov. Justice announced WV Strong: The Comeback; reopening criteria for the Mountain State.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
