WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

FILE – In this March 12, 2020 file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. Hours after gubernatorial hopeful Woody Thrasher aired a political ad Monday, May 4 criticizing Justice for releasing a convicted murder as part of a deal to parole dozens of inmates during the coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia corrections officials disputed the facts behind the attack, and admitted they’re responsible for the error. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This morning, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 12, 2020, there have been 65,069 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,371 positive, 63,698 negative and 57 deaths.

Yesterday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity

