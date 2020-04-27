WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 10new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths have been confirmed in the Mountain State

