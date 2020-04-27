Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Gov. Jim Justice during a press briefing on COVID-19 Friday, April 24, 2020.

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 10new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths have been confirmed in the Mountain State

If you’re having issues with your stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

