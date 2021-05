WATCH: Live coverage from California of a police chase involving a U-Haul.

A driver in a stolen U-Haul truck has taken to several freeways in leading authorities on a pursuit from Orange County to downtown Los Angeles and back again Tuesday morning.

The chase originated in Buena Park, said a California Highway Patrol spokesperson who confirmed the truck was stolen and being driven by a single male occupant.

Sky5 initially caught up with the pursuit a little after 5 a.m. as the 26-foot U-Haul Super Mover was on the 605 Freeway in Whittier. The Super Mover is the largest truck U-Haul offers to the public for moving, according to its website.

The driver was being followed by CHP units as the truck transitioned to the westbound 60 Freeway in El Monte about 5:15 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the trailer sparking behind the truck, which appeared to be traveling at about 60 or 70 mph.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., the driver transitioned the U-Haul to the northbound 5 Freeway on the East L.A. interchange. The truck later exited 5 Freeway in the Los Feliz area but re-entered headed southbound.

The U-Haul continued on the 5 Freeway until transitioning to the southbound 605 Freeway in Downey.

About 6 a.m. the driver entered the eastbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos, as the truck headed back to where the pursuit began in Buena Park.

Check back for updates on this developing story.