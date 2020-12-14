WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice receives COVID-19 vaccination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia governor Jim Justice (R) is receiving one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.
The vaccine was shipped yesterday from the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Locally, Wheeling Hospital is set to start vaccinations for healthcare workers Tuesday.
Some officials see the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine as the beginning of the end of the pandemic
