A police officer in Wooster, Ohio, helped a seven-year-old boy catch a 15-pound carp at a community outreach event on September 16.

Footage released by Wooster Police Department shows the large fish near the shore of Freedlander Park Pond.

The department said it had taken a seven-year-old boy, his father, and Patrolman Josh Timko 15 minutes to reel the fish in.

Timko can be heard yelling that he’s going in before jumping into the pond and netting the huge carp.

The fishing event, Badges & Bobbers fishing derby, was hosted by Wooster Police Department.