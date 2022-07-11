WASHINGTON, DC (WTRF) — President Biden was interrupted while giving a speech about gun safety by a father whose son was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

President Biden gave the speech at the White House on July 11, celebrating the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Manuel Oliver, the father of son Joaquin who was killed in Parkland, stood up and shouted at the president during the planned remarks in the Rose Garden.

“Sit down, you’ll hear what I have to say,” Biden responded.

You can also hear the president saying, “Let him talk, let him talk.”

Biden continued after the interruption saying, “Make no mistake about it, this legislation is real progress, but more has to be done.”

In the video, it is unclear what Oliver was saying but according to an interview after the event, Oliver says he was asking Biden to establish a White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Oliver continued to say that he found the event “unnecessary” and thought there was “nothing to celebrate.”

The White House via Storyful