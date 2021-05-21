WATCH: Punk Rockers The Linda Lindas Go Viral After Performing “Racist Sexist Boy” At A Library

Meet The Linda Lindas.

They are group of young girls in a punk rock band that recently went viral.

The band — made up of Mila, 10, Eloise, 13, Lucia, 14, and Bela, 16, according to Variety — performed at the library as part of its “TEENtastic Tuesdays” to celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Don't mess with The Linda Lindas.



Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021

The LA Public Library shared a clip of the band performing the song ‘Racist Sexist Boy’ on its Twitter account and quickly got shares and likes.

The video starts out with the bands drummer, Mila, saying the song was inspired by an experience she had at school in which a boy told her that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people.

“After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me,” she said.

Tom Morello, of Rage Against The Machine called it the “Song of the day!” in a Tweet.