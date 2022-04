(Video credit: Live Traffic NSW via Storyful)

SYDNEY (WJW) — Heavy rainfall on April 6 in Sydney, Australia caused flooding – enough to completely cover a bridge – and it was all caught on time-lapse video.

Audley Weir, a national park in Australia, was forced to be closed after water engulfed some areas in it, including the bridge. Residents were ordered to evacuate in nearby Woronora in Sydney’s south because of the flooding.

Flood warnings remained in place for days after.