STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The city of Steubenville announced a lane restriction notice.

Sunset Blvd Eastbound lanes will be reduced to one-lane traffic between Johnson Rd and Opal Blvd due to a main water line break.

Traffic control devices will be used during this lane restriction.

The lane restriction will last until repairs to the main water line can be completed.

Motorists are advised to be aware and exercise caution in this area.

Residents in the area may experience water quality issues such as discoloration of water, low water pressure, and water loss.

If residents experience any of these issues, please call the Filtration Plant at 283-6041.