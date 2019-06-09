Water service interruption scheduled for many Wheeling residents

water boil

The City of Wheeling Water Department has issued an interruption of water service for residents at the following addresses:

  • 617 Fulton St.
  • 2-16 Ridge St.
  • 582, 586, 590, 604, 606, 620, 654, 680 and 461-595 (odd side) National Rd.
  • Custer Ave.
  • 5 and 40-66 Merwin St.
  • 2 Fawn St.
  • Berson Ave.
  • Joan St.
  • Wagner St.
  • 619-659 Glenhite Ave.
  • 41-51 Glenwood Rd.

The water will be shut off from 7 p.m. Monday, June 10 until 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. The interruption is due to the installation of a new valve.

Once service is restored, there will be a 48-hour boil order.

