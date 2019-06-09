Water service interruption scheduled for many Wheeling residents

The City of Wheeling Water Department has issued an interruption of water service for residents at the following addresses:

617 Fulton St.

2-16 Ridge St.

582, 586, 590, 604, 606, 620, 654, 680 and 461-595 (odd side) National Rd.

Custer Ave.

5 and 40-66 Merwin St.

2 Fawn St.

Berson Ave.

Joan St.

Wagner St.

619-659 Glenhite Ave.

41-51 Glenwood Rd.

The water will be shut off from 7 p.m. Monday, June 10 until 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. The interruption is due to the installation of a new valve.

Once service is restored, there will be a 48-hour boil order.

