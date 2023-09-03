(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

People living in Paden City went through another week without usable water as they continue to wait for the all-clear from officials.

West Virginia city told Do Not Consume water after being contaminated

Sistersville is helping out its neighbors by opening the pool house and camping grounds to residents of Paden City. The pool house has functioning showers and the campgrounds were open for a place to stay for access to the ground’s water pumps. Paden City is home to West Virginia’s largest Labor Day celebration, which went on as planned.

After a school bus crash in Clark County killed an 11-year-old student, Ohio lawmakers are turning their attention to seat belts on buses.

Do local officials want seat belts on school buses?

New legislation has been proposed that would make this a requirement. Governor Mike DeWine is also turning his attention to transporting students by creating the “Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group” to take a closer look at how students are transported.

A man who was discovered beating his husky puppy in a St. Clairsville motel was sentenced this week.

Abused dog is now safe with rescuer; former owner goes to jail for cruelty

Joseph Lee was given six-months in the county jail, six-months in the east Ohio Corrections Center and two years of court supervision. Humane agents say the dog will never fully recover because it had no vet care when it happened. A young woman who arrived with Lee in court, was also arrested after yelling death threats at rescue workers and slapping a deputy.

Across the nation, hurricane Idalia wreaked havoc on multiple states as it hit land this week.

Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia

The storm came to shore as a Category 3 hurricane, and was then downgraded to a tropical storm. It left a 700-mile trail of destroyed homes and property and caused flooding. As Idalia continued to rain down, the National Hurricane Center also warned of Hurricane Franklin that was stirring in the Atlantic, although it isn’t projected to reach the U.S.

Finally, the Ohio Valley is remembering G. Ogden Nutting this week.

Remembering the life and legacy of G. Ogden Nutting

The former publisher and general manager of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register passed away at 87-years-old. Nutting was also a prominent community member, serving on numerous boards across the area. He is survived by his wife, Betty Woods “Snookie” Nutting, his brother, two sons, and his grandchildren.

