Ways to cool off and save energy at the same time

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, nearly three-quarters of homes in the country have air conditioning systems.

That’s roughly $29 billion in energy costs per year. However, the cost of cooling your home an even bigger toll…on the environment.

There’s around 117 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted into the air every year, according to the Dep. of Energy.

As an alternative, if you’re looking to stay cool this weekend, make a splash into your local swimming pool!

The Wheeling Park swimming pool was humming with business on this scorching hot Friday.

According to pool officials, over 300 swimmers, floaters and splashers packed into the Wheeling Park Swimming Pool to beat the heat and they’re expecting tons more over the weekend. Here’s a look at their pool schedule.