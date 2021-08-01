Weekly wrap up for Aug. 1: Tornadoes hit the Ohio Valley and mask mandates may return

(CDC) New guidance from the CDC could make Americans mask up once again, while West Virginia announces its own COVID-19 study to determine if we need a booster shot.

***CDC calls for nearly 2/3 of US counties to mask-up indoors***

Do you live in an area with high transmission of COVID-19?

If so, the CDC recommended this week that you wear a mask indoors…..even if you’re fully vaccinated.

The CDC released a map showing areas where there is substantial and high virus transmission.

That makes up more than 60 percent of the United States.

Health officials say new data in recent studies shows that those who are fully vaccinated could spread the delta variant more easily that other versions of the virus.

The CDC also says all people in schools should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

In Ohio, the Department of Health is also making its own recommendations.

They say all eligible students and staff should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

If they’re unvaccinated, health officials say they should wear masks in schools.

And finally, the department of health urges improved ventilation and easily accessible hand sanitizer in school facilities.

However, these are not mandates.

***West Virginia to begin COVID-19 trial on vaccinated people***

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new COVID-19 trial on vaccinated people due to the Delta variant.

The Governor says the trial, which he called the Battlefield Assessment, will be completely voluntary and is for those 60 and older.

It will involve having blood drawn so medical officials can check antibody levels.

Governor Justice also said the state is in talks with Pfizer to get a booster vaccine in the state.

(Gov. Jim Justice: “We know that two months out from your vaccination people begin to lose you know antibody resistance ,and I’m not a doctor so if I use the wrong terminology just bear with me, Six months out we need to evaluate. We need to evaluate people like myself. We need to evaluate people in the nursing homes.”)

“A city being rebuilt before our very eyes”: Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott delivers State of the City address

The city of Wheeling turned its focus to rebuilding after COVID-19, and that was the focus of Mayor Glenn Elliott’s annual State of the City Address.

He touted all the physical improvements being made in the city including highway repairs, the streetscape project, several private investments and the soon to be new police and fire headquarters.

Mayor Elliott also hinted at some upcoming initiatives that would put user fee funds to work, improve access to the waterfront and re-establish Wheeling as a top entertainment destination.

(Mayor Glenn Elliott: “Any way you look at it, Wheeling is- right now- a city being rebuilt before our very eyes.”)

Several individuals and community organizations were also honored for their contributions to improving the communities of Wheeling.

And finally some good news.

***Grecian Festival celebrates 20th anniversary***

The Grecian Festival returned to Wheeling. as several generations of volunteers came together to provide the authentic food, dancing and music that has become a festival tradition.

The Saint John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church sanctuary was also open for tours.

This was the 20th anniversary of the festival.