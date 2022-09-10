WTRF
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted: Sep 10, 2022 / 12:05 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 10, 2022 / 12:05 AM EDT
(WTRF)–Weir High travels to Indian Creek. The Red Riders fell at home to John Marshall while the Redskins lost at Brooke.
It’s Homecoming for Indian Creek.
TD Weir High. 9:29 left in the 4th. 9-28 Weir.@WTRF7News— Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 10, 2022
At halftime Weir leads 14-9.
Their offense does not let up. They go on to win 35-9.