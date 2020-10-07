Weir Soccer team honors fallen teammate

WEIRTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Weir high girls soccer team spent today’s game honoring their fallen teammate, who recently passed away after tragically being shot to death. Madison Flo Crowe was a sophomore at Weir and a big part of the soccer team. The team played the first three minutes with only 10 players instead of 11 on the field to honor Flo. They also hung her banner in the stadium and wore her name and number, number three, on their warmup shirts. Those on the team say including Flo at the games is what she would have wanted.

“It was easy to see what Flo wanted. And she wanted to be apart of the Weir High soccer family and she wanted to go on from here, she wanted to go on and try to play college and do something in her career and it is a sad sad thing what happened,” said Weir girls soccer coach, Jeremy Angelo.

Coach Angelo says he’s been allowing his team to choose how they wish to carry on Flo’s honor and he’s proud of them for their strength during this difficult time.