Weir Stifles St. Clairsville for OVAC 4A Title

St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – There was a dramatic finish in the OVAC Class 1-3A championship that occurred before the start of the Weir-St. Clairsville match.

Penalty kicks were necessary to crown the champion between Trinity Christian School and Linsly. The Warriors had sunk 4 penalty kicks and Linsly 3. Linsly captain Jackson Gilbert had to make his shot to force more penalty kicks. He was wide of the goal and after a crazy finish, Trinity Christian was the 1-3A champions.

As for Weir-St. Clairsville, Weir lead 1-0 at halftime. Mattia Molendi sent a free kick towards the goal. Jacob Morgan used his head and didn’t get it on the first try, but, it went off the goalies’ hands and Morgan was there to tap it in to make it 2-0 Red Riders.

St. Clairsville took a lot of shots in the game but it wasn’t able to cash in until Caden Stout made a penalty shot late in the second half.

The Riders got a huge insurance goal with just a couple of minutes left. Luiz Bastos uses his head off a corner kick. Weir wins 3-1.