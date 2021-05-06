Weirton and Wheeling observe National Day of Prayer

(WTRF) — Members of the public and Christians from all over the Ohio Valley are joining together to lift up their voices for National Day of Prayer.

National Day of Prayer was first observed in 1952. Decades later– Americans continue to gather on this very day to join their voices in prayer for our nation under God.

This years theme? LORD pour out Your LOVE, LIFE, and LIBERTY.

Locally, Weirton Held the first observance of the day starting at noon. Weirton Police and fire, local ministers, and around 50 members of the general public gathered to pray for our government to overcome division and strife. Because they say wherever God is, we have liberty.

This day is so vital because it lets our nation know that we’re still a Christian nation and that we’re people who join our hearts together and that God is the one who we put our trust in and our faith in and where our help comes from. MICHAEL SMITH, MINISTER, WEIRTON COVENANT CHURCH

Wheeling’s day of Prayer kicks off at 6:30 Thursday. In addition to state and local officials, legendary Christian singer, songwriter Scott Wesley Brown will be performing.

Tonight’s event is free to the public.