WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton Medical Center is looking into new programs, and the City of Weirton is stepping in to help.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, following a public hearing on the matter, the use of city funds to financially assist Weirton Medical Center was approved.

Mayor Miller says it is typical that the medical center requests assistance, and this city is always more than happy to contribute with grant funding to keep their operations going.

”It just improves the operation and keeps it healthy. And of course, we were going to do more for the citizens of the community. You know, our hospitals pretty well known now. It’s been around for a long time, and it does a heck of a job. And, you know, they they’ve been very successful.” Mayor Harold Miller – City of Weirton

Mayor Miller also says that this is something the city SHOULD be responsible for – just as they are responsible for other operations in the city like the police and fire departments.

Weirton is the sixth largest city in the Mountain State and has been named one of the safest, and Mayor Miller attributes a portion of that title to the success of Weirton’s operations.