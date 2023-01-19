WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a tense game on the court as Weirton Police and Fire battled it out…but all for a good cause.

The 5th annual Charity Game tipped off at 6:20 tonight at the Milsop Community Center. This year the Fire Department won, 54-49. That brings the rivalry to 3-2 in favor of the Fire Department over the police.

All proceeds from the event go towards little one-year old Scarlett Kirkbride and her family.

Scarlett is battling leukemia.

Both police and fire officials say they love doing this event and the out pouring of support from the community and local businesses is amazing.