Weirton firefighters sworn in

WEIRTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- A ceremony was held today in Weirton at the Millshop Community Center for the swearing in of two probationary firefighters, Jonathan Fedoush and Seth Miller.

Mayor Harold E. Miller swore in the officers after sharing some kind words about each firefighter to those in attendance at the event.

The fireman’s prayer was given and both firefighters shared their goals of helping out the community.

“It means a lot. It’s a chance to give back to the community. My wife grew up in Weirton. My mom lives in Weirton, my sister lives in Weirton so it definitely is a community that means a lot to me so I’m excited to help the community out in one way or another,” said Seth Miller.



“I’m really happy to have all of the support because I’m going to need support. Nobody can do anything on their own. I really hope to make the community a better place through teamwork and all of the people around me, helping me to get to that common goal,” said Jonathan Fedoush.

Both firefighters say they are eager to get started with their new roles.